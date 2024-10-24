Govt cancels 'Keraleeyam' amid Wayanad disaster, financial strain

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has cancelled this year’s edition of Keraleeyam, a cultural festival, in light of the landslides that devastated Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad. The state's severe financial strain has also played a role in the decision, the government informed.

The government faced sharp criticism over its conduct of Keraleeyam in November last year. Initially scheduled for November this year, the event was postponed to December and then further delayed to January next year. However, given the recent developments, the government has now cancelled the programme entirely.