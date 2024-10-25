Onmanorama to cover US presidential election from Ground Zero

Kochi: Onmanorama is all set to make you feel the heat of the United States (US) presidential election from Ground Zero. G Ragesh, Associate Producer, Digital, will cover the unique democratic exercise from the US exclusively for Onmanorama.

The Onmanorama correspondent will travel to different parts of the US during the last leg of the ongoing election campaign and on the day of the voting, from October 30 to November 7. He will be covering the US election as part of a team of journalists from around the world selected to participate in the US State Department-run Foreign Press Centers’ International Reporting Tour named ‘2024 Road to the White House’.

At Onmanorama, Ragesh covers elections, politics, business, and social issues. He also hosts a video interview series titled ‘What’s Your Point?’ and has won fellowships from the Kerala Media Academy and the School of Policy and Governance, Bengaluru.

Onmanorama will bring you ground reports, video stories and analyses from the US on the presidential election which has turned out to be one of the closely-fought in that country’s history. US Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump are locked in a tough fight in the November 5 election.