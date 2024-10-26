Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 8 districts, control rooms opened

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is set to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds on Saturday and Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall levels between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm over the next 24 hours. This intensified rainfall is attributed to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea near southern Kerala. A yellow alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts on Saturday, and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha on Sunday.



Control rooms were set up across the state to manage emergency situations amid continuous heavy rain on Friday. An urgent meeting led by General Education Minister V Sivankutty was held to assess Thiruvananthapuram’s monsoon preparedness, during which officials evaluated the current situation in the region.

Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes OR Kelu has directed officials to provide necessary facilities in tribal areas. Given that mountainous and urban regions may face isolation due to severe weather, officials and field promoters are instructed to visit affected areas and take immediate action. The Minister has also instructed department directors to prepare comprehensive arrangements for managing rain-related issues and coordinate relief activities with district administration and local bodies.

Restrictions on tourist sites in Kottayam

Kottayam District Collector has ordered a ban on entry to tourist sites such as Ilaveezhapoonchira, Illikkal Kallu, and Marmala Waterfalls until October 26. Additionally, all mining activities in Kottayam district are suspended until October 26 due to heavy rain alerts, following an order from the district’s Disaster Management Authority Chairperson, District Collector John V Samuel.

Safety advisory

Residents in areas prone to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods should remain vigilant and relocate to safe locations as advised. Those in homes with unstable roofs or structures are urged to take extra caution due to the risk of strong winds and should avoid potential hazards such as fallen trees or damaged utility poles. With river and reservoir levels rising, the public is advised to avoid entering bodies of water, and travel to high-altitude tourist spots is discouraged. A fishing ban is also in place along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

Control room information

Control rooms have been opened in each district and taluk across the state. The toll-free emergency numbers are 1077 and 1070.

Contact Numbers for Thiruvananthapuram Taluks: