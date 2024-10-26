Malayalam
TVM man arrested after fleeing with Rs 13.5 lakh from wife’s pledged jewellery days after wedding

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 26, 2024 04:12 PM IST
Ananthu. Photo: Special arrangement.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Varkala police arrested a man on Saturday for fleeing with cash obtained by pledging his wife’s gold jewellery just three days after their marriage. The accused, Ananthu (34), a physiotherapist from Pallichal, Kalambattuvila in Neyyattinkara, allegedly forced his wife to pledge 52 sovereigns of her gold, securing Rs 13.5 lakh in August 2021.

According to sources, after obtaining the money, Ananthu demanded ownership of her ancestral house and property. Following a heated argument, he disappeared and hid in various locations in Kerala and Bengaluru. A team led by Varkala Station House Officer (SHO) J S Praveen and Sub Inspector (SI) A Salim apprehended him.

