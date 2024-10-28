Malayalam
Malayali victims of Cambodian job scam reach home

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2024 06:53 AM IST Updated: October 28, 2024 09:04 AM IST
cambodia job scam
The youths reached Kochi Airport. Photo: Manorama News.
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Seven youths who fell victim to a job scam in Cambodia reached home on Monday. The gang, intending to travel to Thailand for jobs, managed to escape illegal detention in Cambodia with the help of a taxi driver before seeking refuge at the Indian Embassy.

The scam ring lured the young men with promises of employment at a Thailand-based advertising company. On October 4, they set off for Thailand through Anurag, a native of Cherandathoor. The swindlers collected Rs 1.5 lakh from each of them. However, the scamsters diverted them to a cyber-fraud centre in Cambodia instead of taking them to Thailand.

Upon realising the high-risk nature of their assigned work, the youths attempted to withdraw but were held captive by the scam ring. They were physically assaulted, denied food and water, and several sustained injuries.

They threatened to kill the youths if they contacted anyone back home. Ultimately, the victims managed to escape with the assistance of a taxi driver and sought refuge at the embassy, leading to their safe return to India.

