Firecracker explosion: Temple committee president, secretary in police custody

Nileshwar: Following the firecracker accident during the festival at the Anjoothambalam Veererkavu temple in Kasaragod's Nileshwar that injured over 150, the temple committee president and secretary have been taken into police custody. The temple committee informed the police that firecrackers worth Rs 24,000 were purchased. The purchase bill was handed over to the authorities. Those injured were standing near the area where the fireworks were set off.



The accident took place during "Kulichu Thottam", a preparatory ritual for the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam, a major annual event marking the start of the Theyyam season in North Malabar. The ritual extensively uses lit-up torches made from dried coconut leaves.Sparks from the torch must have landed on the carton box where the firecrackers were stored. Temple committee members said the firecrackers were low-intensity explosives. However, the tin sheet roof was blown away in the impact of the blast.

Thousands of devotees had gathered at the temple to watch the Moovalamkuzhi Chamundi Theyyam, revered as one of the most potent among theyyams. The devotees captured the terrifying moment on mobile phones, with visuals of panic and confusion shared widely on social media platforms such as WhatsApp. In the aftermath, police have cordoned off the temple, and an investigation is underway to determine how the firecrackers were stored and why such a massive stock was kept near the temple premises. Kasaragod Collector Inbasekar K told Manorama News that the fireworks display was conducted without permit.