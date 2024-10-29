Nagercoil dowry death: Mother-in-law, who consumed poison following Sruthi's suicide, dies

Nagercoil: The mother-in-law of Sruthi B S, who had consumed poison following her daughter-in-law’s death by suicide last week, has died while under treatment. The deceased, Chembakavalli (50), wife of the late Nagarajan and a resident of Suchindram, passed away at Asaripallam Medical College Hospital on Monday evening. She was on ventilator support. Her body has been moved to the hospital morgue.



Sruthi (24) was found hanging at her marital home last week. She married Karthick, a Commercial Assistant with the Tamil Nadu State Electricity Board, on April 21. Sruthi’s family, originally from Pidavoor in Pathanapuram, has been residing in Coimbatore for the past 35 years.

Relatives allege that Sruthi took her life due to harassment by Chembakavalli over dowry demands. On October 21, Sruthi sent a WhatsApp message to her mother stating that she could no longer endure her mother-in-law’s mental torture. In the message, Sruthi indicated that she was not allowed to sit with her husband or share meals with him. Although Rs 10 lakh and 50 sovereigns of gold jewellery were given as wedding gifts, Sruthi’s messages suggest that Chembakavalli continued to harass her over 'inadequate' dowry.

Based on a complaint from Sruthi’s father, Babu, the police have filed a case. As the bride’s suicide occurred within six months of marriage, the Revenue Divisional Officer has initiated a direct investigation. Statements have been recorded from Karthick and Chembakavalli. Nagercoil RDO S Kalieswari directed Sruthi’s parents to record their statement on Wednesday.