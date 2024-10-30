Malayalam
Auto-driver hacked woman in Kochi; accused on the run

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2024 10:49 PM IST
Representational image. Photo:Shutterstock/Prath
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A woman, Sindhu from Eloor, sustained serious injuries after being allegedly attacked on her neck around 8 pm on Wednesday.
Sindhu, who runs a business in Kochi, was assaulted by Deepu, an auto-driver from Mulavukad and an employee at her organisation.

According to Manorama News, the attack stemmed from a financial dispute, with Deepu reportedly attempting to kill Sindhu during the confrontation. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused. Sindhu is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Palarivattom.

