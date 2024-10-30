No cultural activities and collectives during office hours, Govt issues directive

The state government has issued a strict directive to avoid cultural forums and department-based collectives being conducted in a way that disrupts office activities. Veena N Madhavan, Special Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms department, issued the order on Tuesday.

The order cites that office collectives and cultural forums function in a way that violates the code of conduct of state government staff without complying with the state government's directions. "It is hereby instructed that such collectives being held disrupting the functioning of office work shall be strictly stopped," the order said.

The heads of departments concerned have been directed to enforce the order and to pay special attention to avoiding the conduct of collectives and unions that affects the functioning of office activities. The order does not mention any complaints being levelled against such activities being held during office hours.