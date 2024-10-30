Malayalam
Brothers die of jaundice in Kannur's Taliparamba; family members under treatment

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 30, 2024 06:00 PM IST
Sahir (40) and Anwar (36) Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kannur

Taliparamba: Two brothers undergoing treatment for jaundice died at Hidayath Nagar, Taliparamba, in Kannur. M Sahir (40) passed away yesterday, and his brother Anwar (36) died today. 

The duo and their families noticed symptoms related to the disease following a recent family trip, sources said. Their family members are undergoing treatment for jaundice as well. 

In the last two months, Hidayath Nagar has reported almost 15 jaundice cases. The health department has, therefore, organised various awareness campaigns and carried out water inspections in the area. Following the deaths of Sahir and Anwar, the health department is testing waters from neighbouring wells. 

