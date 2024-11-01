Ezhuthachan Award for NS Madhavan

Malayalam's famous writer and Manorama Hortus Festival director, N S Madhavan, will be honoured with this year's Ezhuthachan Award. Kerala Cultural Minister Saji Cheriyan announced this on Friday in Thiruvananthapuram. This is the highest cultural award given away by the state government. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a statuette.

He is known for his novel Lanthan Batheriyile Luthiniyakal (Litanies of the Dutch Battery), short stories Higuita, Thiruthu, Chulaimedile Shavangal, Vanmarangal Veezhumpol and Thiruthu.

He is a fellow of Kerala Sahitya Akademi and a recipient of the Odakkuzhal Award, the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for a short story, the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for a novel, the Muttathu Varkey Award, the Mathrubhumi Literary Award, Crossword Book Award and Kerala State Students Federation Sahithyolsav Award.