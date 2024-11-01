Wayanad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will resume her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on November 3, leading public and corner meetings across the constituency. According to the Congress party's announcement on Friday, her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will join her in this effort.

Priyanka and Rahul will address a joint public meeting at Gandhi Park, Mananthavady, at 11 am on November 3. Later that day, she will conduct separate corner meetings at three other locations, while Rahul will also hold an additional meeting in Areekode.

On November 4, Priyanka plans to lead further corner meetings in five locations within the Kalpetta and Sultan Bathery assembly constituencies. Subsequently, as reported by PTI, she will announce details of her engagements for November 5, 6, and 7.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven Assembly segments across three districts: Mananthavady (ST), Sultan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram. Of these, the Congress currently holds Wandoor, Kalpetta, and Sultan Bathery seats, with Eranad represented by IUML’s P K Basheer, a UDF ally.

Meanwhile, Nilambur MLA P V Anwar, an independent who recently distanced himself from the CPI(M)-led LDF, has expressed his support for Priyanka.

The by-election became necessary after Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat, which he won alongside Rae Bareli in the previous Lok Sabha polls. Voting is scheduled for November 13.