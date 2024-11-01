Slavery a self-imposed choice of an author: Writer CV Balakrishnan

Noted writer CV Balakrishnan feels slavery is a self-imposed choice of an author. In a session with Opposition leader VD Satheesan at Manorama Hortus titled "Pakshamillatha Vayana", Balakrishnan didn't conceal his resentment over the manner in which writers lean on political parties. Without naming, he quoted an example of a writer who hailed former Kannur panchayat president PP Divya's open allegations of corruption against former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu as an act of bravery.

"Those writers who cannot take an honest, independent stand should be ashamed of themselves. They align with the administration for personal gains. At one point in their career, they must have written about empathy. But when a person takes his own life after being snubbed in the open, there are still people who say it was a crusade against corruption. It shows the empathy that they once showed in writings, which was fake," said Balakrishnan. Naveen Babu allegedly died by suicide a day after he faced bribery allegations from Divya during his farewell meeting.

Balakrishnan said that it's time leftism was redefined. "People should understand that wearing Che Guevara T-shirts doesn't reflect leftism," he said. Balakrishnan was also in awe of Satheesan's ease in recollecting moments from literary works. The occasion was the release of the 40th edition of his work, 'Ayussinte Pushthakam,' which Satheesan attended.

Balakrishnan had forgotten certain episodes in the novel. He was in for a surprise. "In that novel, a character decides to end his life. He chooses an old tree, as he dangles from the branches, there is a description about his body rubbing against the tree bark. Satheesan reproduced that episode so easily. I was really amazed. I follow Jorge Luis Borges (Argentine author), who believed that one publishes a book to leave it behind, to forget it. I had entirely forgotten that chapter," said Balakrishnan.

Satheesan was happy to explain how he did that. "Whenever I read a book, I will have a pencil with me. I mark certain chapters with pencils, I note it down. If I have to recollect that episode later, I can do it within 15 minutes or so with a brief read. I consider it as a blessing," he said.

Satheesan said he used to be dejected during his college days when someone revealed that they had read a book before he did, he smiled. Satheesan also shared his reading experience of some works. " In 'Ayussinte pushthakam', there is frequent mention of frankincense. Once I was reading the book, I could actually feel that fragrance. It happened to me while reading Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering heights'; I felt a chilly breeze," he said.

Satheesan also echoed Balakrishnan about the political affiliation of writers. "Congress has never tried to politicise writers. If they do that, they become confined in their writing. Take, for example, P Govinda Pillai. I had always respected him and lauded him. But he was caged by leftist ideology in his thoughts and writings," said Satheesan.