Heavy rain in Thiruvananthapuram, orange alert in 3 districts

Heavy rain inundated homes and shops at Kazhakuttom and Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. Four shutters of the Peppara dam were raised by 10 cm each, while the shutters of the Aruvikkara dam were lifted to 150 cm. District Collector Anu Kumari has advised residents living near both dams to exercise caution.

In Kazhakuttom, water entered four houses and an Anganwadi, prompting officials to relocate one family to a relative's home for safety. Waterlogging also caused traffic disruptions in the capital city. Meanwhile, the district remains under a yellow alert.

Rain alert in other districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam and Idukki for Sunday, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram are under a yellow alert (heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm).

Heavy rain is expected in six districts on Sunday – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur and Palakkad.

Meanwhile, rain accompanied by thundershowers will likely occur in many places in Kerala until November 8. Squally weather is expected along the South Kerala Coast, with wind speeds ranging from 35 km/h to 45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h.

Probable impacts due to heavy rainfall

- Poor visibility

- Temporary disruption of traffic due to waterlogging/ uprooting of trees

- Power disruption

- Damage to crops

- Landslide/ mudslide/ landslip

Actions suggested

- Follow traffic advisories issued, if any

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures

- Take shelter during thunderstorm/lightning activities