Kerala rains: Yellow alert sounded in 8 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, predicting heavy isolated rains. The weather body has warned the state will receive rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm for the next five days.

Due to heavy downpours, the water level in the dams has increased. Malampuzha Dam is expected to reach its upper limit of 115.06 metres for the first time since 2018. Officials said the spillway shutters will be opened further to adjust the water level. Authorities will restrict tourists' entry to the dam.