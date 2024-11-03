Malayali woman dropped at unsafe location at night: Tamil Nadu SETC launches probe

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has initiated an investigation after a Malayali woman was allegedly dropped at an unsafe location at midnight while travelling on a government bus. The action follows a complaint from the woman, who hails from Kozhikode and works as a lecturer at a private college in Sriperumbudur.



The woman reported that SETC staff treated her poorly from the beginning of her journey from Bengaluru to Chennai. Although the ticket cost was Rs 420, she paid Rs 500 due to a lack of exact change; however, the conductor rudely insisted on the exact fare. She was then asked to disembark at an unsafe location at midnight. Despite repeatedly requesting to be dropped near her college, the driver and conductor refused, she alleged.

She further stated that she was left in an area unsafe for women to walk alone after 6 pm, and when she mentioned filing a complaint, the staff challenged her to “do as she pleased.” SETC MD R Mohan stated that action would be taken against the bus staff and that employees have been instructed to drop passengers at requested locations, especially at night. He also recommended using UPI or card payments to avoid issues with change.