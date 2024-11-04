Ashwini Kumar murder: MV Marshook gets life imprisonment

Kannur: The Thalassery Additional District Sessions Court sentenced M V Marshook to life imprisonment for the murder of RSS leader Ashwini Kumar. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Marshook, the third accused. Out of 14 National Development Front (NDF) workers implicated in the case, the court acquitted 13 workers on Saturday.

Ashwini Kumar, who served as the district convener of the Hindu Aikyavedi and as the Boudhik Sikshan Pramukh of the RSS in Kannur, was fatally stabbed on March 10, 2005 while travelling from Kannur to Peravoor. The trial, which began six years ago, concluded with this sentencing.