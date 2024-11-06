Corporates will govern world by 2050; India, China will become superpowers: ISRO chairman

Kochi: By 2050, nation-states will grow weaker, and the world will be governed by corporates, said S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO. Speaking at Confluence 2024, an event organised by the Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology in Kochi, he discussed the topic ‘Talent and the future of India’. He noted that over half of today’s salaried jobs could eventually be performed by computers. Dr K Paulose Jacob moderated the session.

In the next 25 years, the world will become more technology-driven. The energy crisis will end, leading to a surplus of energy production. At the same time, wars over water will erupt. By then, India and China will have emerged as superpowers. Industries will be powered by artificial intelligence and computer-based systems, Somanath observed.

Life expectancy to increase; job scenario to transform

In the future, computers could be linked directly to human thoughts. The entertainment sector will be entirely web-based, with artificial intelligence integral to business operations.

Virtual worlds, where dreams blend with reality, will materialise, and cures for all diseases will have been discovered. Human life expectancy may exceed 100 years, with researchers now also exploring ways to overcome death. High-speed transportation will become a reality, and language barriers will disappear.

India’s population, currently at 130 crores, will rise to 165 crore before stabilising and eventually declining. The large proportion of youth in the population will be a significant advantage for India. The job sector will undergo massive changes.

By 2030, many existing jobs may disappear and be replaced by new types of roles. Automated vehicles are likely to replace drivers, and drones will take over delivery jobs. Somanath added that the impact of AI and technology is evident in healthcare, where machines are increasingly used for diagnosis and surgery, making doctors function more like engineers.

Elon Musk as an inspiration

In activities relating to space, inspiration is drawn not only from Indians but also from foreigners. Elon Musk and SpaceX, led by him, are such examples. “We should consider why Elon Musk emerged in America,” he remarked.

Years ago, the US government and NASA decided to invite private companies into the space industry through a programme called Commercial Orbital Transportation Services. This initiative led companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin to enter space. Working with NASA, these companies developed new technologies.

The Passing the Torch project, another NASA initiative, encouraged knowledge transfer between generations of scientists. They discussed ways to facilitate generational changes within institutions. Though NASA is a vast organisation, today’s challenges differ.

Recognising this, NASA chose to end its Space Shuttle programme, one of the best rockets ever created by NASA and the US. Following the retirement of its Space Shuttles, NASA opted to use Russia’s Soyuz rocket and private company rockets for travel to the International Space Station.

''We should observe how people in decision-making positions gave their consent to these changes, embraced it, and how these changes were implemented,'' Somanath said. The US government’s decision to allow private companies into the space industry was truly visionary. This example from space exploration can be applied across all sectors.

Human mission to the Moon in 2040

In India, private companies have also entered the space industry. Individuals can now build rockets and satellites. Over 250 private start-ups have collaborated with ISRO in the past three years. According to Somanath, preparations for a human mission to the Moon are in the final stages. Astronauts have already received training.

The first uncrewed mission is scheduled for December or January, followed by two or three additional uncrewed missions. India’s human space mission is expected in 2026, with six more missions approved by the government. Permission has been granted for establishing India’s space station and launching a human lunar mission. Somanath concluded that ISRO’s human mission to the Moon is set for 2040.