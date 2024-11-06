Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Honey trap case: Two held for swindling Rs 2.5cr from elderly man in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 06, 2024 02:37 PM IST
Currency
File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur Town West Police on Wednesday arrested a man and a woman for allegedly defrauding an elderly man of approximately Rs 2.5 crores through a honey trap scheme. The arrested individuals are Sojan and Shemi, both residents of Anchalammood in Kollam. The arrest was based on a complaint filed by a resident of Poonkunnam, Thrissur. The elderly man from Poonkunnam became acquainted with the young woman through social media two years ago. The woman allegedly deceived him by claiming she was young and unmarried and feigned a relationship with him. The woman repeatedly took money from him and when he was reluctant she threatened him. Unable to endure the harassment, the man finally filed a complaint with the Thrissur West Police.

A special squad led by the Thrissur City ACP, along with a team under West Police Inspector Lal Kumar, went to the woman's residence in Anchalammood, Kollam, and arrested both individuals. During a search, the police seized over 60 sovereigns of gold jewellery, three luxury cars, a jeep, and a bike. According to police, they splurged on cars and luxury items using the  money obtained through fraud. The suspects reportedly used the stolen money to fund a luxurious lifestyle.

After being brought to the Thrissur West Police Station, the suspects were formally arrested and later produced in court. The police are further investigating to determine if the suspects had engaged in similar fraudulent activities.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE