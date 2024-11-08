Tirur Deputy Tahasildar who was reported missing calls home, tells wife would return soon

Tirur Deputy Tahasildar P B Chalib, who had been reported missing since Wednesday evening, contacted his family on Thursday. Chalib told his family that he left because of mental pressure and that he would return soon. Police traced his tower location to Udupi, Karnataka. The family said that Chalib indicated that he was alone.

Chalib left the office on Wednesday evening and informed his wife that he would return home late. Around 8 pm, when she enquired again, he texted her that he was near Valancherry and would be delayed further due to an inspection with the police and excise officials. Later, Chalib could not be reached.

The family started searching for him, and when they couldn't find him, they filed a missing person complaint with the police. By then, Chalib's phone was switched off. Police had traced his phone to Kozhikode before it was switched off.