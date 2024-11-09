Alappuzha man dies by suicide after attempting to hang his disabled son

Alappuzha: A 54-year-old man died by suicide in Aryad on Saturday after attempting to hang his disabled son. The deceased, Suresh, a resident of the 12th ward of Munnanchery panchayat, was found hanging from a fan in his bedroom. His son, Vishnu (29), who has been bedridden due to disabilities, was rushed to Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.

Suresh’s wife, Latha, had gone to the hospital to treat a fever that morning. Upon her return, she found Vishnu hanging from a fan in a room adjacent to the kitchen. His feet touched the ground, and he opened his eyes when touched on the face. Suresh was an employee at the Kerala Balers Coir Factory. Munnanchery police have initiated an investigation.