Underground rumblings continue to cause concern among residents in Malappuram

Malappuram: Local residents have demanded that the district administration immediately initiate a geological survey at Uppada Anakkallu, near Edakkara in Malappuram district, as underground rumblings continue to cause concerns.

Pothukallu panchayat authorities have moved 12 affected families to Njettikulam AUP School, while some families have sought refuge in relatives' homes. Panchayat officials met district collect A Vinod on Friday and requested him to expedite the process to start the survey in the region and relocate the locals.

"We have requested facilities to relocate the families to rented houses, with the government paying the rent," said Pothukallu Panchayat President Vidya Rajan. She said that a detailed geological study would begin at least by November 15 according to the assurance from the Collector.

The issue has disrupted normal lives of residents. Hareesh Kuttan, a native whose house was damaged in the very early stages of the phenomenon, shared his concern about living in a place similar to a haunted one.

"The families here are shuttling between temporary camps at night and houses in the day. Many people leave their homes to their relatives' houses. The damage to the wall is widening, with each rumbling being felt in the region. Earlier, it was only at night, and now, the rumbling could be felt in the daytime, too. The children will start crying when they hear the sound, and the windows will start shaking," said Hareesh.

The district administration has also sought assistance from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Kozhikode and plans to involve central government experts in studying the region’s geological activity.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) had previously conducted a preliminary investigation, which indicated that underground rock movement near the earth’s surface could be the cause of the mysterious sounds.

Specialists from various agencies believe that rock collision or movement beneath the surface is causing the tremors, and they assert that there is currently no reason for alarm. The unusual activity, which first began on October 17, has raised concerns among residents and caused minor structural damage to a few homes.