Congress files complaint against Suresh Gopi over Waqf remarks

Wayanad: Congress has filed a complaint against Union Minister Suresh Gopi over his remarks regarding the Waqf Bill. The complaint, lodged by KPCC media panellist VR Anoop with the Kambalakkad police, accuses Gopi of making statements that have hurt religious sentiments and incited violence. The complaint further states that the comments threaten the unity of society.

The BJP leader had previously made communally charged remarks about the Waqf Bill in Wayanad. Suresh Gopi threatened to shut down the Waqf Board, referring to it as a "four-letter uncivilised" entity. These remarks have drawn widespread condemnation, with BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan also facing criticism for insulting Muslim saint Vavar. Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty accused both leaders of attempting to incite violence.

The controversial comments were made during an NDA election campaign in Wayanad’s Kambalakkad. Suresh Gopi, commenting on the Waqf Board, stated that the "four-letter board" would be brought down in Parliament.

He criticised leaders like Kunhalikkutty, calling them irrelevant, and accused them of engaging in actions that undermined their own political stability. Suresh Gopi further remarked that these leaders were frustrated, unable to oppose the ongoing developments. He described the idea of resolving the issue outside the court as "a major scam."

"Which court was being referred? Is it the court of that board? We won’t give it any importance. It should be settled outside of any court. We can resolve it in the Indian Parliament. The bill could have been passed easily, but it was handed over to the Joint Parliament Council out of political courtesy. This will be resolved in the next session. We won’t allow any uncivilised ideology to take root," Suresh Gopi said.