College teacher strangles grandmother to death in Wayanad

Sulthan Bathery: The police have arrested a 28-year-old man who strangled his 75-year-old paternal grandmother to death. The arrested Rahul Raj, a native of Cheeral, was the former head of the department of commerce at a self-financing institution at Thaloor, police said.

Cops said the man confessed to the crime. The incident took place on Saturday when Rahul and Thankamma were the only ones in the house. Rahul was on extended leave from the institution, sources said.

It was Rahul who first informed his friend about the incident.

Rahul told the friend that after an altercation, he threatened to kill his grandmother by tightening the towel around her neck. She has collapsed, he reportedly told the friend. However, the friend who rushed to the home found the woman lying on the floor. He also informed the police, neighbours and relatives.

The police team from Noolpuzha station took Thankamma to the hospital, where she was declared dead. On interrogation, Rahul confessed to the crime. Rahul has been remanded to judicial custody. Rahul's colleagues told Onmanorama he was a brilliant student and a good teacher. For his excellence in teaching, he was promoted to head of the commerce department. Recently, on request, Rahul was removed from his post and had been on leave as he was undergoing treatment, sources said.