Seaplane tourism takes off in Kerala: First flight lands in Kochi

Kochi: Kerala has taken a significant step towards seaplane tourism with the successful landing of the state’s first seaplane at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Sunday afternoon.

In a historic moment for the aviation and tourism sectors, the seaplane landed in Kochi at 2.30 pm after departing from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh at 11.00 am. The trial flight reached its final destination in Bolgatty by 3.30 pm.

The occasion was marked by a water salute at CIAL, celebrating the completion of Kerala’s first-ever seaplane journey. This flight is a key milestone in the Kerala government's ambitious plans to develop seaplane tourism, which aims to link the state’s beautiful waterways through aerial routes.

CIAL has played a central role in bringing this project to life, providing essential technical expertise and infrastructure for the successful operation of seaplanes.

The launch of seaplane services is expected to offer fresh tourism opportunities, allowing visitors to enjoy unique aerial views of Kerala's famed backwaters and coastal landscapes. With its extensive network of rivers, lakes, and lagoons, the state is well-placed to take full advantage of seaplane tourism, offering a unique experience combining the calm of its waterways with the excitement of flight.

This pioneering initiative is set to enhance tourism and contribute to Kerala’s economic growth, generating new jobs and improving connectivity to some of the state's most remote and scenic locations.