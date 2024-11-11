No merit in saying bail will deny justice to survivor: Siddique tells SC

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Siddique, charged in a rape case, told the apex court on Monday that the argument suggesting “justice won't be served to the survivor if he is granted bail” lacks merit. Siddique made the remarks in an affidavit submitted in response to that of the Kerala government in the Supreme Court.

Siddique argued that delays in the case proceedings should not be a reason to deny him bail. “The complainant, despite being a member of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), did not bring up this issue to the Hema Committee,” he pointed out.

The actor further alleged that the police are orchestrating a "media trial" against him, emphasizing that he lacks significant influence in the Malayalam film industry. “I’ve only played a handful of key roles, mostly supporting characters,” he clarified. He accused the government of distorting facts in its report and claimed that the police had fabricated allegations not even mentioned by the complainant.

It was in August, the Museum police in Thiruvananthapuram charged the actor under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charges stemmed from a complaint filed by a young female colleague who accused him of sexually assaulting her at the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram on January 28, 2016. However, Siddique has denied these allegations.

On September 24, the Kerala High Court denied his anticipatory bail, citing the seriousness of the charges and the necessity for custodial interrogation. However, on September 30, the Supreme Court granted him anticipatory protection from arrest.

Following these developments, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), established to investigate sexual assault complaints from multiple women in the Malayalam film industry, interrogated Siddique twice, on October 7 and October 12. The SIT reported that Siddique refused to cooperate with their inquiries and indicated that no further notices would be issued for his appearance.

The case against Siddique was one of several brought against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Justice Hema Committee report.