Senior Congress leader and former minister MT Padma passes away

Kozhikode: Senior Congress leader and former minister MT Padma (80) has passed away in Mumbai. She served as the Minister for Fisheries, Rural Development, and Registration in the K Karunakaran Cabinet from 1991 to 1995. Padma was also the MLA from Koyilandy in both 1987 and 1991.



Her political journey began with the Kerala Students Union (KSU) during her time at law college. She served as district vice president and later as state president of KSU. Padma held various roles within the Congress Party, including as a KPCC member, Mahila Congress state general secretary, member of the Seva Dal Family Welfare Committee, and treasurer and secretary of the Kozhikode DCC.

In the 1982 Assembly election, she contested from Nadapuram but was unsuccessful. She also contested in the Lok Sabha elections from Palakkad in 1999 and Vadakara in 2004, though she did not win. In 2013, she served as the opposition leader of the Kozhikode Corporation.

Padma had been residing in Mumbai with her daughter for some time. Her mortal remains will be brought to Kozhikode on Wednesday. Originally from Kannur, Padma later settled in Kozhikode, where she practiced law in various courts for 14 years. It was K Karunakaran who encouraged her to contest in Nadapuram in 1982, where she lost by over 2,000 votes.