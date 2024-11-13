Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II to attend Memorial Day of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I

Kochi: Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and Head of the Syrian Orthodox Church, will attend the 40th-day Memorial of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, who passed away in Kochi on October 31 at the age of 95.

The Jacobite Church Working Committee has decided to observe the 40th-day Memorial on December 9 at the Mar Athanasius Cathedral in Puthenkurisu (Puthencruz) Patriarchal Centre. Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II will lead the cathedral's mass and memorial service. The working committee has also decided to organise a memorial meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was also decided to publish a three-volume biography of Baselios Thomas I, besides setting up a digital museum with his speeches, historical documents, and precious articles related to him. A managing committee meeting scheduled for November 19 will make a final decision on the working committee's recommendations.

Malankara Metropolitan of the Syriac Orthodox Church Joseph Mor Gregorios, who chaired the working committee meeting, recalled Baselios Thomas I had found a special place in the hearts of believers as a prophet of the poor and a pillar of strength for the helpless.

Dr Mathews Mor Ivanios, Dr Kuriakose Mor Theophilos, and others addressed the meeting, which decided to have a 30th-day Memorial service in all churches. Clergy Trustee Ft Roy George Kattachira, Laity Trustee Thampu George Thukalan, and Church Secretary Jacob C Mathew also spoke.