IMD begins special weather forecast for Sabarimala ahead of pilgrimage season

Modelled on weather forecasts for pilgrimage events like the Amarnath yatra and Gangasagar mela in West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has started issuing special weather forecasts for Sabarimala. IMD officials said that the forecast for Sabarimala during the pilgrimage season is being launched for the first time.

Pathanamthitta district administration had earlier forwarded a request to the IMD to issue special warnings for Sabarimala. The IMD has already installed a rain gauge at Sannidhanam. The IMD officials are also scouting places at Pamba and Nilakkal to install rain gauges. The forest department officials have communicated that rain gauges are already available at Pamba and Nilakkal. An official said the IMD will see if these gauges can be utilized for monitoring rainfall.

IMD has issued a weather forecast for Sannidhanam, Pamba, and Nilakkal for the next three days. As per the forecast bulletin issued on Wednesday, a partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of light to moderate rain/thundershower is expected in Sabarimala today. The department has issued a yellow warning for November 14 in Sabarimala. Heavy rainfall (7 hrs)/ thunderstorm with lightning in the afternoon has been predicted on Thursday. The forecast is generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of moderate to heavy rain/thundershower.

On November 15, light to moderate rainfall/ thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur.