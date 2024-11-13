Three member-panel to probe unruly events at school games closing ceremony

Kochi: The General Education Department has constituted a three-member panel to probe into the circumstances that led to the disruption of the closing ceremony of the Kerala school games. The decision to constitute a panel was made in a meeting convened by the Minister for General Education V Sivankutty on Wednesday.

M I Meenambika, Additional Secretary, Department of General Education, Joint Secretary Biju Kumar B T, and Jayaprakash R K, Director, SCERT, are the members of the panel. It was also decided that an explanation be sought from the authorities of Mar Basil HSS Kothamangalam in Ernakulam and Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, Malappuram.

The report will be submitted within two weeks. The meeting also pitched a move to constitute an expert committee to do a study on criteria to determine the best school. If necessary, the manual will be revised based on the recommendations of the committee, according to a press note issued by the Office of the Minister.

Tense scenes unfolded at the closing ceremony after results were announced in the Best School category. The organisers awarded the second position to G V Raja Sports School, triggering uproarious protests from the students of Mar Basil HSS Kothamangalam in Ernakulam and Navamukunda HSS, Thirunavaya, Malappuram.

The official points table on the website showed Navamukunda HSS and Mar Basil HSS in second and third positions, respectively. The issue began when GV Raja sports school was declared runner-up, pushing Navamukunda HSS to third place and leaving Mar Basil HSS with no prize. There were complaints that cops on duty allegedly manhandled students who protested, and they were beaten and kicked by the police.