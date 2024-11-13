Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Wayanad bypoll: Landslide survivors rejoice after meeting their former neighbours, friends

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 13, 2024 04:00 PM IST
Image: File Photo
Topic | Wayanad

Wayanad: The situation turned emotional at the Wayanad polling stations when the landslide survivors reunited with their neighbours and close friends on Wednesday, for the first time since the disaster.

The survivors hugged each other with joy and broke into tears as they recalled their time together as one big happy family before the landslides swept away everything on July 30.

An elderly man tearfully narrated how the residents of Punchirimattam, Chooralmala, and Mundakkai villages, which were completely destroyed in the landslides, celebrated every festival together, regardless of their religions.

His friend, whom he met on the bus arranged to ferry voters affected by the landslide to polling stations, hugged and consoled him, saying, "Don't cry; everything will turn out fine."

Another woman said the survivors were relocated or rehabilitated to different parts of the district. "So, when we see them after such a long gap, the first thing we ask is where you are living and not how are you doing," she told the media.

Free vehicle services were provided so that landslide victims could reach the polling stations from their temporary residences.

Over 200 people were killed in the disastrous landslides that swept away three villages and destroyed hundreds of homes.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE