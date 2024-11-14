Autobiography row: CPM to seek explanation from EP Jayarajan

Thiruvananthapuram: The CPM is likely to seek a detailed explanation from its central committee member, E P Jayarajan, regarding the recent controversy surrounding his autobiography. Jayarajan is expected to attend the State Secretariat meeting on Friday, marking his first appearance since being removed from the role of LDF convenor.

The meeting will reportedly call on Jayarajan to clarify the events surrounding the autobiography’s release, reported Manorama News. Jayarajan told the media that the autobiography had not been officially handed over to DC Books, although he acknowledged sharing parts of the manuscript.

He reportedly informed certain CPM leaders that while some sections were shared, there was no final approval for publication or any release date set. The source of the leak remains unclear, and further steps will depend on Jayarajan’s explanation. Meanwhile, the DGP is expected to decide on the next course of action concerning Jayarajan’s formal complaint, which requests an investigation into the incident.

In response to the incident, Jayarajan issued a legal notice to DC Books demanding an apology, asserting that there was no fault on his part. He has also called for a thorough inquiry to confirm his integrity to the party.

His decision to take legal action comes amid concerns that this controversy, following a previous incident involving Prakash Javadekar, could impact the party’s reputation during the election period.

Earlier on Wednesday, DC Books, which was initially set to publish the autobiography -- Kattan Chaayayum Parippuvadayum: The Life of a Communist -- announced a delay in its release through a Facebook post, attributing it to production issues and indicating that details would be provided when the book is eventually launched. "I have not decided on the title of my autobiography nor finalised its cover page," Jayarajan wrote in the plaint.

The autobiography reportedly contains critical observations on the second Pinarayi government, with Jayarajan calling for introspection within the party, expressing disappointment over his removal as LDF convener without a proper hearing.

Allegations also suggest the book references a meeting he had with Prakash Javadekar before the Lok Sabha elections, a discussion now under scrutiny. Additionally, the book is said to include Jayarajan’s concerns over candidate selections, including Dr P Sarin’s in Palakkad, which he believes could negatively impact the LDF. Despite the reported criticisms, E P Jayarajan’s campaign appearance in Palakkad today.