Student falls in school well, sustains head injury, rescued by peon in Kollam

Kollam: A class six student of Thuruthikara MT UP school, Sasthamkotta in Kollam who fell into the well on the school compound was rescued by the office assistant on Thursday. Febin Lalachan, who sustained head injury has been admitted to a private hospital in Kollam. The incident happened around 9.15 am.

According to school authorities, a group of children came running to them crying and said that Febin fell into the well. The boy injured his head in the fall. Siju, the office assistant, rushed to the well and scaled down the rings of the well, holding onto the pipe of the motor pump. He rescued the boy and drew him towards the sidestep. Two local residents also rushed to the spot and entered the well. The fire force was alerted, and all of them were hauled back to safety.

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty has sought a report from the Director of General Education following the incident. It is learnt that the well was covered using a rickety sheet and the boy fell through the sheet, injuring himself. Teachers have gathered from Febin's friends that he was trying to sit on the perimeter wall of the well, when he couldn't do so, he exerted force and lost his balance and fell into the well.

"We saw panicked students running towards us and immediately i grabbed the pipe and reached the boy. I could retrieve him from the water, and we waited for the fire force to arrive," said Siju, who has been employed as an office assistant for 2.5 years.