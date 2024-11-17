Kozhikode: The Riyadh Criminal Court has postponed its decision on the discharge petition of Abdul Rahim, imprisoned in connection with the murder of a Saudi boy, on Sunday. The new bench adjourned the verdict for two more weeks, leaving those hoping for good news deeply disappointed.

This unexpected delay means another 14 days to learn the court's ruling on Abdul Rahim's petition. The adjournment, without any decision, has added to the uncertainty surrounding the case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdul Rahim was an auto-driver in Feroke, Kozhikode, when he left for Saudi Arabia in 2006, seeking better opportunities. He joined as a driver in Riyadh. He had to take care of a differently-abled boy in the family. While he was driving with the boy, a device that helped him breathe accidentally fell inside the car. The boy lost consciousness and died.

Even though it was unintentional, Rahim was booked for murder and sentenced to death as per Saudi law. Later, the court altered its ruling after the boy's family agreed to accept blood money.