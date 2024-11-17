Pathanamthitta: An estimated 83,429 devotees visited Sabarimala between November 15 and 5 pm on Saturday.

54,615 devotees visited the temple from 12 noon on Friday to 5 pm yesterday. 39,038 opted for darshan through the virtual queue system, 4,535 sought darshan through spot booking, and 11,042 arrived on a day other than the booked day. On average, over 3,000 people received darshan each hour.

Sabarimala Aid Post has started functioning near Aranmula Temple and Kozhencherry. SI Prakash inaugurated the aid posts at both places, which will operate till the end of the pilgrimage season.