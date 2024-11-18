Alappuzha: The police have obtained video footage of members of the Kuruva gang engaging in fitness exercises beneath the Kundannoor bridge.

The gang is meticulous about maintaining their physical fitness. It could be part of their preparation to fend off anyone attempting to stop their thefts and ensure quick escapes, police said.

Although they live on streets while operating in Kerala, the gang members reportedly own large, luxurious homes in Tamil Nadu and have the financial means for leisure trips. Police investigations also revealed that the gang members celebrated New Year's Eve last year in Alappuzha with their families.

One of the gang members, Santosh Selvam, even made a photograph of himself near the `I Love Alappuzha' signboard, next to the canals close to the Alappuzha South police station. It was his WhatsApp display picture. This discovery was made after his arrest in connection with a theft in Pala.

Dress rehearsal

To confirm Santosh Selvam's involvement in the theft attempt at Mannancherry on October 29, the police conducted a unique identification process. They dressed Santosh in the same clothes he had worn during the theft and took him to the house near Netaji Junction. The residents identified him based on his attire. After being brought to Alappuzha from Kundannoor, he was taken to Mannancherry around 3 am.

In the CCTV visuals collected from Netaji Junction, the tattoo on Santosh Selvam's body was clearly visible. But when he was brought for identification, the police had to recreate the conditions from the night of the crime. Since residents in the area now leave their lights on at night due to safety concerns, the police had to switch off several lights to match the original footage. Infrared was also used for accuracy.

Interestingly, Santosh altered his walking style during the identification process. In the video footage, he had a slight hunch, but during the re-enactment, he changed this style slightly. Police suspect this was a deliberate attempt by the thief to evade recognition, knowing the purpose of the exercise.

The police had previously obtained Santosh's fingerprints during the investigation of a theft in Palakkad. These prints proved useful in linking him to another case in Pala. This is expected to aid in the Mannancherry case as well.

During interrogation, Santosh disclosed that two of his accomplices from the Pala case—Pashupati and Arjun—are still in jail. Police are also investigating the whereabouts of Manikandan, who was caught along with Santosh from Kundannoor and will release him if no pending cases are found against him.