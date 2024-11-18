Kochi: Thoppumpady police nabbed a couple holding narcotics from their house in Mundamveli here on Monday. The accused, Francis Xavier (34) and his wife Maria Teesma, were found in possession of 20.01 grams of MDMA. The contraband was found hidden in an ice-cream container.

The container was recovered from a cupboard locker in the house. Thoppumpady police conducted the search based on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya. The accused were produced in court and later remanded.