Pathanamthitta: Sannidhanam Police on Tuesday arrested two Tamil Nadu natives for theft from Sabarimala. The accused, Karuppu Swamy (31) from Kaliamman Street, Ponnagar, Theni and Vasanth Thangamai (24) from Theni Uttampalayam Balakota 234/2 New Colony, were caught hiding behind bushes at Marakkoottam, waiting to steal from pilgrims.

The devotees who saw the duo in a suspicious manner on Monday evening informed the police. When the accused saw the cops approaching, they tried to escape into the forest, but the officers surrounded them.

Their method involves hiding behind bushes, standing in queues with pilgrims, and stealing wallets and mobile phones containing money during the rush hour on the pilgrimage route. Items, including a blade and knife, have been seized from both, officials added.

The first accused, Karuppu Swamy, has pending theft cases in various stations, police added. The culprits were presented in the Ranni Court and remanded in custody.