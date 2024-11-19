Thiruvananthapuram: A student exposed a virtual arrest scam by capturing the fraudsters on camera. Ashwaghosh, a resident of Peroorkada, trapped the scammers and unveiled their fraudulent scheme. The scamsters initially contacted Ashwaghosh, claiming to represent the Telecom Regulatory Authority.

They accused him of being involved in an advertisement scam and stated that the case would be referred to the Mumbai Cyber Cell. Masquerading as cyber cell officials, the scammers interrogated him for nearly an hour.

Ashwaghosh skillfully responded to their queries using his cybersecurity expertise while discreetly recording the interaction. His actions ultimately led to the scam being exposed.

Speaking on the incident, Ashwaghosh emphasised that a system like virtual arrest does not exist in India. He urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with suspicious callers.