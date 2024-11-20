Sabarimala: In a thoughtful initiative, the Kerala Police has introduced special identification bands for children visiting Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple. All children under the age of 10 starting their trek from Pampa will be provided with wristbands containing their name and the mobile number of the accompanying adult.

The move aims to quickly reunite children with their guardians in case they get separated amidst the heavy rush of pilgrims. The bands will also assist other devotees in helping lost children until they are reunited with their families.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police authorities have urged parents to ensure that children do not remove the bands until they safely return to their vehicles after completing the pilgrimage.