Mumbai: ISRO Chairman S Somanath has dismissed the notion that a scientist cannot also be a spiritual seeker, describing the two pursuits as complementary rather than conflicting.

Speaking at the Manorama News 'News Maker’ of the Year 2023 Award ceremony, Somanath compared the investigation of the mind to using binoculars in scientific inquiry. "Both are ways of exploring the unknown. The only thing that matters is that the answers you get must hold up scientifically," he said.

The event was a unique confluence of science and cinema, as Somanath shared the stage with actor R Madhavan, who portrayed former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan in 'Rocketry'. Speaking on the occasion, Madhavan also endorsed Somanath’s perspective on the harmony between science and spirituality.

Somanath shared a deeply personal experience, revealing that he was diagnosed with cancer on the day the Aditya L1 mission was launched. Reflecting on his journey with a smile, he said, "It was never a shock. If I say I enjoyed it, it might sound audacious, but I was curious about experiencing the survival of cancer."

"For a man who took on the challenge of the moon, cancer would hardly be an issue," Mahavan responded.

The actor also expressed his excitement for ISRO's upcoming Gaganyaan mission, which aims to send humans into space. "Our first uncrewed mission is planned for 2025," Somanath said. "After three successful uncrewed missions, we aim to send humans into space," he added while acknowledging the current technical challenges.

On a lighter note, Somanath shared his love for movies and music and recalled singing aloud while working in his cubicle at ISRO.

Receiving the award, Somanath also sought to highlight the collaborative nature of ISRO’s success. "I am unsure if I deserve this title. ISRO is a team, and I merely lead it. However, it is heartening to see that people recognise science and scientists. I accept this award on behalf of the entire scientific community."

Malayala Manorama Executive Editor and MMTV Director Jayant Mammen Mathew and KLM Axiva Chairman TP Sreenivasan also participated. The event was graced by an array of luminaries from various fields, including Oscar-winning sound designer Rasool Pookutty.