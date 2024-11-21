Kozhikode: Malayalam film and television series actor Meghanathan passed away here on Thursday. He was 60. The actor was undergoing treatment for breathing difficulties at a private hospital in Kozhikode. His funeral will be held at Shoranur on Thursday.



Born in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, he was the third child of renowned Malayalam actor Balan K Nair, and Sarada Nair. Meghanathan made his acting debut in the 1983 Malayalam film 'Asthram', marking the beginning of a career that spanned over three decades. He acted in more than 50 Malayalam films, earning recognition for his versatility.

Educated at Asan Memorial Association in Chennai, he later pursued a Diploma in Automobile Engineering in Coimbatore. Despite his technical education, his passion for acting led him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Panchagni, Chamayam, Rajadhani, Bhoomigeetham, Chenkol, Malappuram Haji Mahanaya Joji, Prayikkara Pappan, Udyanapaalakan, Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, Ullasapoonkattu, Rashtram, Kudamaattom, Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njanum, and Vaasthavam are some of his major films.

Meghanathan is survived by his wife, Susmitha, and their daughter, Parvathi. The family resides in Shoranur, Palakkad. His siblings are Anil, Ajayakumar, Latha, and Sujatha.