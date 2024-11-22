Kalpetta: The state police have sealed the borders in the wake of encounter death of Maoist leader Vikram Gowda in Karnataka. The cops have stepped up vigil following reports that two more Maoist cadres, Sundari and Jisha alias Rajani, both natives of Wayanad, were also reportedly injured in the shootout. The others who escaped were Jayanna, Vanajakshi, Latha, Santhosh, Ramesh and Raveendra. The central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency and Intelligence Bureau, are also on high alert. Airborne surveillance was also launched in the area on Thursday.

A senior Naxal commander, Vikram Gowda, 44, was killed in an encounter during an anti-Naxal operation in Hebri Kabvinale, located in the Sitambailu area of Karkala Taluk, Udupi district of Karnataka. He hailed from Nadpalu village in Hebri taluk, Udupi District in Karnataka. Gowda was wanted in 114 cases in both Kerala and Karnataka. According to police, in the Wayanad district alone, 18 cases have been registered against him under Thalappuzha, Thondarnad, Padinjarethara, and Meppadi police station limits.

Four more cadres are likely to have been injured in the shootout between Maoists and personnel from the Anti-Naxal Squad of Karnataka police on Tuesday. Police have also circulated the photographs of the Maoist cadres who escaped from the spot.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Rahul S is also camping in Wayanad, and NIA sleuths have also been deployed at sensitive spots. The thunderbolt commandos are deployed in the forest and the jungle routes used by the Maoist cadres are marked by expert trackers. The border checkposts at Bavali, Kattikulam, Tirunelli and Tholppetti, are also under close watch.

The Maoist-infested zones of Kambamala, Makkimala, Tirunelli and Thalappuzha are under police surveillance. The tribal settlements and labourers' cottages inside tea and coffee plantations are also under watch, sources said.