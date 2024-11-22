Kozhikode: The police have arrested two youths for assaulting officers during a night patrol here. Thaivalappil Abdul Mubeer (24) and Thaivalappil Ansar (23), both from Elathur, were apprehended for attacking officers from the Nadakkavu police station.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday when Assistant Sub-Inspector Sujith and Senior Civil Police Officers Naveen and Ratheesh were on a routine night patrol. The police team noticed two men acting suspiciously near a liquor shop on the bypass road at Sarovaram.

Upon questioning, the youths became provoked and assaulted the officers. One of the men struck a police officer in the ear with the key to their car, while the other attempted to tear the officer’s uniform shirt.

The pair then stole a mobile phone from one of the officers and fled the scene. On Friday, a team led by Sub-Inspector Binu Mohan apprehended the accused in Elathur. The police confirmed that both youths already faced charges for public nuisance.