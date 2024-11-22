New Delhi: Renowned writer Omchery N N Pillai (100) passed away on Friday due to age-related ailments. He died while under treatment at a hospital in Delhi. His funeral will be held on Sunday.

His wife and noted classical singer, Leela Omchery, had passed away last November.

After completing his studies at the University College in Thiruvananthapuram, he moved to Delhi in 1951. He joined All India Radio in the Malayalam news division.

In 1972, he received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for his play "Pralayam". In 2010, he received the Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for overall contribution. He received the Sahitya Akademi award for his memoir "Aakasmikam" (The Accidental). Omchery was also the first recipient of the Kerala Prabha Award.

Omchery was born on February 1, 1924, as the youngest son of P Narayana Pillai and Pappikkuttiyamma at Moothedathukavu near TV Puram in Vaikom.|

After schooling at the Vaikom English High School, he learned Sanskrit and Vedas at the Advaita Ashram of Agamananda Swami in Aluva.

After completing his Intermediate studies at CMS College, Kottayam, he obtained a degree in Islamic History and Culture from the University College.

Deepti Omchery Bhalla, a Mohiniyattam dancer and a professor in Carnatic music at Delhi University, is her daughter.