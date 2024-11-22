Sexual assault case against Mukesh, Jayasurya: Complainant withdraws charges
Mail This Article
×
Kochi: In a surprising turn of events, the woman actor who filed a sexual assault case against seven individuals, including actors Mukesh and Jayasurya, has withdrawn her complaint. The accused also include Maniyanpilla Raju, Edavela Babu, production executives Noble and Vichu, and producer-advocate V S Chandrasekharan.
In September, the Ernakulam Sessions Court had highlighted inconsistencies in the victim's claims about the dates and locations of the alleged assaults while granting anticipatory bail to VS Chandrasekharan. The court order also noted conflicting accounts provided by the complainant to a doctor, which contradicted parts of her formal complaint.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.