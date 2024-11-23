Kozhikode: Police held two youths with 102.88 grams of MDMA and Rs 60,000 in cash from the parking area near Iqraa Hospital in Malapparamba here. The arrested individuals are Vayalankara Safdar Hashmi (31) from Kottoor and Athikkottu Rafeeque (35) from Mangad.

The operation, led by Nadakkavu Sub-Inspector Leela, was conducted with the assistance of Elathur Coastal Police Inspector Satheesh Kumar. The police seized the drugs and cash based on a tip-off from the Nadakkavu police.

ADVERTISEMENT

''The suspects were caught red-handed while distributing MDMA. They used to procure the drugs from Bengaluru and distribute them among college and school students in Kozhikode. The seized MDMA is valued at Rs 4 lakh in the market,'' the police told the media.

The authorities stated that further information about other drug dealers in the district was obtained during the interrogation. "We are taking stringent action against those involved in the narcotics trade. To apprehend all drug dealers in the district, we are teaming up with the Excise Department and seeking support from various agencies outside the state," said District Narcotics Cell Assistant Commissioner K A Bose.