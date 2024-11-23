LDF-backed Independent candidate P Sarin on Saturday said that left politics is not defined by failure. Addressing the media after his loss in the Palakkad Assembly byelections, he reaffirmed his commitment to progress.

"We will continue to move forward. We will rid Palakkad of its divisive actions and opportunistic politics. We are committed to taking concrete actions and making bold stances, holding Palakkad close to our hearts as we rise to the top," Sarin added.

When asked about his earlier statements, Sarin responded, "My calculations were based on the trust I placed in the people, but I also acknowledged that those calculations could be wrong.

"As a candidate with the independent "stethoscope" symbol, I managed to increase the vote count by 1,500 compared to the previous Assembly elections and by 2,000 votes compared to the Lok Sabha elections," he added.

"The reality is that the BJP has knowingly come forward as a saviour to help the Congress. That reality was beyond the will of the people. Sarin clarified that he could not defend it as LDF," he told media.

Sarin also called out communal tendencies in UDF’s campaign strategies, stating, "Who have become UDF's star propagandists? What happened in stardom? It is very disappointing that it has devolved into low-grade communalism.

"There are indications from Palakkad that the SDPI is going to openly join the UDF. The common people of Kerala understand what is happening in Kerala." He concluded by affirming his resolve to address these challenges while continuing to work towards LDF’s goals in Palakkad.