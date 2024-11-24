Actor Ganapathi booked for drunk driving, speeding in Kochi
Kochi: Police on Sunday registered a case against actor Ganapathi for dangerous driving under the influence of alcohol and disregarding police instructions. He was seen speeding along the National Highway between Angamaly and Kalamassery.
The police signalled for him to stop his vehicle at Athani and Aluva, but Ganapathi ignored the signals and drove off. He was eventually stopped at Kalamassery and tested for alcohol. The Ernakulam ACP had spotted Ganapathi speeding past his vehicle and changing lanes erratically on the National Highway.
