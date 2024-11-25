Kattakada police on Monday booked at least eight students of the Government Vocational and Higher Secondary School, Poovachal, Thiruvananthapuram, following a violent clash that left the principal and PTA president injured. The school administration also suspended 18 students in connection with the altercation.

According to Kattakada Station House Officer (SHO) Shibu Kumar D, the violence erupted during a settlement meeting organised by teachers and Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) representatives to resolve an earlier dispute between Plus One and Plus Two students. The conflict escalated when Plus Two students attacked their juniors, culminating in a physical brawl where Principal Priya and PTA President Raghav Lal were assaulted.

The accused students have been charged under Sections 132 (assaulting or using force to obstruct a public servant), 118(1) (causing hurt with a dangerous weapon), and 189 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitha (BNS) and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act (PDPP Act) for damaging public property, the SHO added.